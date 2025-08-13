Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $18.00

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MESO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Mesoblast Trading Up 1.0%

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $14.85 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 199,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

