Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Price Target at C$20.58

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGC. Scotiabank raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$146,368.74. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OGC opened at C$22.86 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$9.99 and a one year high of C$23.00. The company has a market cap of C$11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.22.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

