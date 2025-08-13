Brokerages Set Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target at $60.88

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.8750.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $49.26 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88,708 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 114,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

