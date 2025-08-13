Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $21.00

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.4286.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $69,725.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,883,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,672,436.24. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 184.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,879,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,552,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 123,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

