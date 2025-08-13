Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $51.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Bruker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 377.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 92.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bruker by 750.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.