BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MXCT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair lowered MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

MaxCyte Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MXCT opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.23. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 7,935.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MaxCyte by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

