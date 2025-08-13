BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $101,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.