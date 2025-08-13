C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AI

C3.ai Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 336,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $7,650,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 323,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,567.32. The trade was a 50.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,622.50. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,685,115 shares of company stock worth $43,700,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.