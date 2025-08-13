Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Price Target to $17.50

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of Redwire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Redwire has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 71.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwire by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 3,504.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

