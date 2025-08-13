Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

TSE CF opened at C$10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.23. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$7.45 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.45%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

