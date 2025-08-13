Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.3938.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

