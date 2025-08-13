Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citizens Jmp raised Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Capital Southwest by 32.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

