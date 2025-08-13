CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Head-To-Head Survey

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xeris Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Xeris Biopharma has a consensus price target of $6.5833, indicating a potential downside of 9.82%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xeris Biopharma.

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $28.54 million 0.78 -$39.26 million ($2.55) -0.71 Xeris Biopharma $203.07 million 5.80 -$54.84 million ($0.21) -34.76

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Biopharma. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -129.05% -972.55% -77.33% Xeris Biopharma -13.01% N/A -8.00%

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has various indications, including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to certain allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

