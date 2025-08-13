CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $12.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.0714.

CCCS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 467.23 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,051,748 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.