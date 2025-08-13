Celcuity (CELC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Celcuity has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $50.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $27.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,500. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Celcuity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

