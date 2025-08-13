Century Therapeutics (IPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.20. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $109.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.52 million. On average, analysts expect Century Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Century Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
