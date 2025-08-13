CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Head-To-Head Comparison

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Citizens Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $123.56 million 1.17 $13.39 million $2.78 9.04 Citizens Financial Group $12.36 billion 1.68 $1.51 billion $3.29 14.64

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CF Bankshares pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 14.20% 10.44% 0.85% Citizens Financial Group 13.26% 6.94% 0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CF Bankshares and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Group 0 3 14 1 2.89

CF Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $51.5263, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given CF Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

