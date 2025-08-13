Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $86,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,002,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $172,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,482,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 538,792 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,396.64. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

CRL opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

