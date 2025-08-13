Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,872 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $90,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

