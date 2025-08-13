Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 166,648 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Dynatrace worth $104,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.