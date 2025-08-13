Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,931 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $94,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.