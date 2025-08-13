Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,160 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $102,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 3,637.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,169. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFRM opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

