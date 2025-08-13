Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $88,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.