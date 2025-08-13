Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of HealthEquity worth $97,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $78,107,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $49,787,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,728,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3,601.6% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 409,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,202,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

