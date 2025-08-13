Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Revvity worth $91,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Revvity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revvity by 4.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Shares of RVTY opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

