Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,287 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Nordson worth $95,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.76. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.86.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

