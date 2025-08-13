Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,148 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $98,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Entegris by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $115,639,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

