Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 352,829 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $85,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $13,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $999,192.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 851,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,838,852.40. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 37,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,360,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,258,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,244.05. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,926,739 shares of company stock worth $119,969,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

