Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,942 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $96,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.88.

Allegion Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

