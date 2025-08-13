Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,368,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $95,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $202,603,000 after purchasing an additional 478,269 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,967,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,976,000 after purchasing an additional 937,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,186,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $130,383,000 after purchasing an additional 362,635 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

