Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $90,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

In related news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $565,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average of $208.55. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $267.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

