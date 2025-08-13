Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282,070 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Performance Food Group worth $100,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,300. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,172 shares of company stock worth $7,534,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

