Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,447 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $101,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Ball Stock Down 0.3%

BALL stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

