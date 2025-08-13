Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $98,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $51,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

