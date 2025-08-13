Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $102,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 140.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 333.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $345.77 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,915.84. This trade represents a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,092,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,861,302 shares of company stock worth $994,352,651. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

