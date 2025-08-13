Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.52 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $100,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

