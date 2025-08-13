Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $85.52 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Owens Corning worth $85,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after buying an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Owens Corning by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Owens Corning by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after purchasing an additional 272,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

