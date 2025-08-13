Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $86.07 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $86,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Core & Main by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,209,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Core & Main by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Core & Main by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,549,000 after buying an additional 233,979 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Core & Main by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,374,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.7%

Core & Main stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $862,185.66. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,463.24. This represents a 90.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,445 shares of company stock worth $26,045,755 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.