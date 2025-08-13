Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.55 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $88,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

