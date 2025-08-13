Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $90.46 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $90,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $75.41.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

