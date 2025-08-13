Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $91.63 Million Stock Position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $91,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $265,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 108.4% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.75.

Chemed stock opened at $442.41 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $408.42 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

