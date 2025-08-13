Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $92 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sun Life Financial worth $92,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.6394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.