Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $97.20 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $97,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,090,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 896,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.9%

RPRX opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

