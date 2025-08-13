Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $99.11 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $99,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of COO stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.