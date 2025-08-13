Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $99.62 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.88% of CVB Financial worth $99,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 815.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 53,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the purchase, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. This represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

