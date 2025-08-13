Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,439,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $91,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Banner by 53.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Banner by 69.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Banner by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Banner Corporation has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.96 million. Research analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

