Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Guidewire Software worth $99,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.92.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.94 and a 52-week high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 519.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,356.65. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $297,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,323,301.92. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,207. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

