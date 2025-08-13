Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Globe Life worth $102,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,741 shares of company stock valued at $12,471,180. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.