Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Paramount Global worth $94,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 8,991.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.59.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
