Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.51% of Huntsman worth $96,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Huntsman by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,712,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 650,951 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 4,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 488,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,268,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 354,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Huntsman Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

